Salman Khan firing case: New suspect detained

Updated on: 19 April,2024 06:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Investigation reveals deeper involvement; Salman’s security upgraded

Salman Khan firing case: New suspect detained

Mumbai Police and other security agencies at Salman khan’s residence in Bandra on April 14. Pic/Shadab Khan

Key Highlights

  1. Mumbai Crime Branch detained the third suspected person
  2. The Crime Branch officers also took two individuals into custody from Pune
  3. The accused were promised Rs 4 lakh each for the firing

In the Salman Khan residence firing incident, the Mumbai Crime Branch detained the third suspected person who was continuously in touch with the shooters. Vickey Kumar Gupta and Sagar Kumar Pal were in regular contact with Sagar's brother, Sonu Pal, who resides in Haryana, where both shooters received their training. The Crime Branch officers also took two individuals into custody from Pune who are suspected of selling the guns to the shooters.

