Maharashtra: Man booked for abetting suicide of 18-year-old female college student in Thane

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a man for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 18-year-old female college friend in Maharashtra's Thane city earlier this year, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the victim hanged herself to death on July 7 at her residence. She and the accused studied in the same college in the city, he said.

The offence was registered at the Wagle Estate police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) based on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother.

"The complainant told the police that the accused and her daughter were friends since June 2022 and studied in the same college. The accused used to call her son and talk to the victim. Whenever the victim tried to avoid him, he would force her to talk to him," the official said, as per the PTI.

In May, he also sent a WhatsApp message to the victim's brother, asking him whether she has run away with anybody and that he would visit their home to see if anything of that sort has happened. Earlier in April, he had also slapped the victim publicly, the police said.

In July, he again sent a WhatsApp message on the phone of the victim's brother containing abuses and threats, they added.

The accused has not been arrested yet and investigation into the case is on, the police said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a sex worker in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The woman was found murdered in her room in Hanuman Tekdi area late at night on November 21. She had been hit with a grinding stone.

Police formed three teams to search for Akashkumar alias Pappu Devendra Mallik, the suspect in the case, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Navnath Dhavle at a news conference.

A man, who was accompanying the accused at the time of the incident, was nabbed and he told police that the accused had fled to his hometown in Balasore district of Odisha, the DCP said.

Police got a tip-off that the accused was travelling by the Gitanjali Express and would change the train at Kharagpur in West Bengal.

A police team rushed to Kharagpur and arrested the accused at the railway station after a short chase on November 23, the official said.

