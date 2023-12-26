Breaking News
Maharashtra: Man booked for objectionable social media posts against Sharad Pawar, Uddhav and others

Updated on: 26 December,2023 09:01 PM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A man has been booked by the Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra for objectionable social media posts against Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and others

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Key Highlights

  1. A man has been booked by the Navi Mumbai Police for objectionable social media posts
  2. He had allegedly posted objectionable posts against political leaders
  3. The political leaders from Maharashtra included Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and others

A man has been booked by the Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra for objectionable social media posts against NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and other members of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.


According to the news agency, the Navi Mumbai Police registered an FIR against the man for allegedly circulating objectionable posts on social media platforms.


The suspect has been identified but no arrest has been made so far, a CBD Belapur police station official said.


He said that the complaint was lodged by a woman who lives in Navi Mumbai.

"The complainant came across allegedly objectionable posts on social media against MVA leaders including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Supriya Sule, Rohit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray on December 24," the official said quoting the FIR, as per the PTI.

The Navi Mumbai Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

In an another similar incident in August, a man was arrested by the police for allegedly posting abusive messages about Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on X (formerly Twitter), an official had earlier told the news agency PTI.

According to PTI, the accused was identified as a 41-year-old man, a resident of Dadar in Central Mumbai.

He had allegedly posted abusive messages about CM Shinde from his Twitter handle between September 2022 and March 2023, the official had told PTI.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act on March 6, reported the PTI.

Police traced the IP address of the accused and apprehended him after interrogation, the official had told the PTI, adding that further probe was on.

Last year on October 26, a case was registered against a man for using derogatory words on social media against Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Narayan Rane, the Mumbai Police had said.

(with PTI inputs)

