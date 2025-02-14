The group apposed to the celebration, and an argument led to a physical altercation in which one was injured, and then Reddy came in to mediate

A 37-year-old man, Vikram Guruswami Reddy, was fatally shot dead in a dispute over a birthday celebration in the Dehu road area of Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday night, police officials said, ANI reported.

According to the Dehu Road Police Station's Senior police official, the incident occurred when a group of people confronted the victim and his friend Nandkishor Yadav, who were celebrating the birthday of Yadav's niece on the roadside.

The group apposed to the celebration, and an argument led to a physical altercation in which Yadav was injured, and then Reddy came in to mediate, ANI reported.

As per ANI, one of the accused opened fire on Reddy, who was then rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have identified the suspects and are investigating the situation.

Earlier, in another ongoing probe of a firing case in the jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad Police of Maharashtra's Pune district, Police solved the mysterious shooting case and arrested two persons including the victim's cousin on February 12.

One accused, identified as Anant Singh, who is the victim's 42-year-old cousin, orchestrated the attack due to a contract dispute worth 12 lakh, along with his aide, Rohit Pandey, ANI reported.

On January 20th, Ajay Vikram Singh was shot in broad daylight inside the premises of Kailash Steel Company, which is located in the Chakan MIDC area of Pimpri Chinchwad.

Following a 20-day probe, what was initially believed to be an extortion attempt has been revealed to be a family dispute over a contract, ANI reported.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey announced that Anant Singh from Madhya Pradesh has been arrested. Another suspect, Rohit Pandey, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh.

The Anti-Gunda Squad, which is leading the investigation, revealed that a total of five persons were involved in the crime. The police are expected to take all the accused into custody soon, ANI reported.

The probe revealed that the accused conducted a reconnaissance of Ajay Singh's daily routine before carrying out the attack. They purchased two motorbikes to observe the victim's movements. After the shooting, the assailants fled to Visakhapatnam and subsequently to Uttar Pradesh.



(With ANI inputs)