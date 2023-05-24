Breaking News
Maharashtra: Mob attacks MSEDCL flying squad, policemen; six held in Thane

Updated on: 24 May,2023 09:57 PM IST  |  Thane
The mob also damaged the vehicle of the flying squad in Koni village near Dombivali, Thane, an official said

Representational Pic. iStock

A policeman suffered injuries after a mob attacked a flying squad of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) in the state's Thane district on Wednesday, an official said.


Six persons have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, he said.


The police said an MSEDCL team accompanied by a few policemen visited Koni village near Dombivali in the afternoon.


The team found that a meter installed in a house was tampered with and power was being drawn illegally.

As the team seized the meter, the family members and other villagers pelted stones at the officials and manhandled them. They attacked a police constable, who was with the MSEDCL officials, with sticks, injuring him.

The mob also damaged the vehicle of the flying squad and snatched the seized meter, he said.

While six persons have been arrested so far, police have formed three teams to track down the other accused, said the official.

