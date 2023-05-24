Breaking News
Maharashtra: Man, his girlfriend assaulted and robbed by three men in Nagpur

Updated on: 24 May,2023 07:29 PM IST  |  Nagpur
The couple was returning home after dinner at a restaurant located in Dahegaon area in Nagpur, Maharashtra. On the way, they reached a secluded area near Nateswar Dahan Ghat, where they parked their vehicle and went for a stroll when the gang attacked them

Maharashtra: Man, his girlfriend assaulted and robbed by three men in Nagpur

Representational Pic. iStock

Maharashtra: Man, his girlfriend assaulted and robbed by three men in Nagpur
In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Nagpur, a couple was left terrorised after an alleged gang of three members opened fire at them to allegedly rob the duo, the PTI reported on Wednesday.  


In the incident, the man suffered a bullet injury after a three-member gang opened fire at him and robbed him as well as his girlfriend of their belongings on the outskirts of Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday, as per the PTI.


The incident occurred around 10.15 pm on Monday in Khaparkheda police station limits, they said.


"The couple was returning home after dinner at a restaurant located in Dahegaon area. On the way, they reached a secluded area near Nateswar Dahan Ghat, where they parked their vehicle and went for a stroll. Soon, three unidentified persons approached them on a two-wheeler and started harassing them," a police official told the PTI.

The couple handed over their mobile phones and cash to the accused after they allegedly threatened them. However, the woman grabbed hold of one of the pillion riders. But, his accomplice took out a weapon and allegedly fired several shots. In the incident, one bullet hit the male victim on his right leg, he said, according to the PTI.

The armed attacker then hit the woman on her head with the butt of the gun, in which she suffered injuries. The three assailants fled from the spot, leaving the injured couple behind, the police official added.

The couple managed to reach Koradi police station on their two-wheeler, after which they were admitted to a local hospital and the bullet was removed from the man's leg.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 397 (robbery or dacoity), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and the Arms Act was registered, the police said.

A similar incident had occurred in Koradi police station limits recently, in which another couple was similarly targeted by some accused. 

(with PTI inputs)

maharashtra Crime News nagpur India news national news india news

