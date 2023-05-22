Maharashtra: Woman poisons 11-year-old daughter, kills self in Nagpur

The woman's father saw her lying unconscious in the house in the morning and rushed her to a hospital in Nagpur, where she died later that night because of the poisonous substance she had consumed, an official said

A woman allegedly poisoned her 11-year-old daughter and committed suicide at their house in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Butibori area, around 25 km from the district headquarters, on Sunday morning, an official said.

Chetna Shirish Bhakte (34) had separated from her husband and lived with her daughter Harshika in her father's house, and worked as a teacher at a local school, he said.

The woman's father saw her lying unconscious in the house in the morning and rushed her to a nearest hospital, where she died later that night because of the poisonous substance she had consumed, the official said.

After her mother's hospitalisation, the girl started complaining of a stomach ache and her condition deteriorated at a hospital, where she died during treatment, he said.

The police have recovered a four-page suicide note from the house, which revealed that the woman was mentally disturbed when she took the extreme step, Inspector Bhimaji Patil of Butibori police station said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause for the extreme step, he added.

