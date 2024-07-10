Breaking News
Maharashtra: Navi Mumbai man looted of Rs 13 lakh; 7 held

Maharashtra: Navi Mumbai man looted of Rs 13 lakh; 7 held

Updated on: 10 July,2024 06:43 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The complainant had gone to Kharghar in Navi Mumbai to buy gold on June 26 when three men posing as cops abducted him and took away Rs 13 lakh from him

The Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra have arrested seven persons after Rs 13 lakh was looted from a local resident, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.


According to the PTI, the complainant had gone to Kharghar in Navi Mumbai to buy gold on June 26 when three men posing as cops abducted him and took away Rs 13 lakh from him.


Working on several leads, including footage from CCTV cameras, three police teams nabbed seven persons, aged between 21 and 46 years, from Dombivli, Kalyan, and Navi Mumbai.


Senior inspector Sunil Shinde of the Central Crime Unit of the Navi Mumbai police said they have recovered the vehicles used to commit the crime. Efforts are underway to trace the money stolen from the complainant, he added, as per the PTI.

Dance show finalist booked for duping woman on cryptocurrency investment

The Mumbai Police have registered a case against 'Dance India Dance' reality show's Season 1 finalist Jai Kumar Nair for allegedly duping a woman to the tune of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of high returns on cryptocurrency, an official said on Tuesday, the PTI reported.

According to the PTI, the complaint in connection with the matter was lodged by Dipti Asija, who is into the imitation jewellery business, the official of Oshiwara police station said.

Asija came in contact with Nair via one of her common friends, an official said.

In November 2022, she gave him Rs 6 lakh, and then a total of Rs 14 lakh in two tranches. Nair had assured to give good returns to her on her investment, he said, as per the PTI.

He gave monthly returns to her only for the initial 11 months. However, from December 2023, he stopped paying any money to her. In January this year, he gave Rs 10,000 to her twice and after she approached the police, he gave another Rs 10,000, he said quoting the complaint.

Asija approached the Oshiwara police station and lodged the complaint. Nair has not been arrested so far and investigation into the case is underway, the official added, the news agency reported.

