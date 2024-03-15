Maharashtra: Police alertness reunites minor girl with family

The ran away girl, who was travelling in Sevagram Express, was brought to Government Railway police station at Dadar

An alertness from Chalisgaon police station has helped a 14-year-old girl from Nagpur to reunite with her family. The ran away girl, who was travelling in Sevagram Express, was brought to Government Railway police (GRP) station at Dadar. After coordination by the Dadar GRP, the girl was safely reunited with her family.

The police said, " The girl claims that she secured less marks in her exams and her parents were scolding her for the same. After which she decided to take the extreme step of running away to Mumbai."

According to the police, on March 12, a team of officials including Sandeep Dhule, police sub-inspector, Chalisgaon police station along with other staff were traveling in Sevagram Express train to Mumbai. "The girl too was traveling in the train. Police sub-inspector Dhule, got suspicious about her behaviour. The girl was questioned and brought to Dadar GRP for further investigation and verification," said a police officer.

Anil Kadam, Senior Police inspector, Dadar GRP and his team interrogated the girl and found that she was from Nagpur. She is class ninth student. "As she secured less mark in standard ninth exams, her parents were scolding her. So in anger she left home to come to Mumbai. After contacting her parents we found that the parents have filed a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian penal code at Rana Pratap Nagar police station in Nagpur after she went missing. Till the parents came to Mumbai, the girl was kept at observation home," said an official..

Kadam said, "On Thursday, the parents reached Dadar along with the police official from Rana Pratap Nagar police station. We inquired about the parents and after counselling the girl was reunited with her family."

