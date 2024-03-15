Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman released on bail from Byculla jail arrested for stealing cash at a restaurant

Updated on: 15 March,2024 09:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Police arrested the 30-year-old woman and her boyfriend for allegedly assaulting and robbing the cash counter of a restaurant in Goregaon East at knifepoint

Representation image. File Pic

Listen to this article
The Dindoshi police apprehended a 30-year-old woman and her boyfriend on Thursday for allegedly assaulting and robbing the cash counter of a restaurant in Goregaon East at knifepoint.


The suspect, identified as Saraswati Pillai, along with her boyfriend Sohail Hussain Shaikh (22), were taken into custody. Pillai had recently been released on bail from Byculla prison after serving sentence for three years for a similar offense.


According to the police sources, on March 12, Pillai and Shaikh visited a local eatery in Goregaon East, where they ordered lunch. While the staff was occupied, they seized Rs 6,500 from the cash counter. However, the restaurant manager noticed the theft and demanded the return of the money, otherwise threatened to involve law enforcement. In response, the accused brandished a knife, menacing the manager and absconded with the cash after assaulting the complainant.


The restaurant manager reported the incident to the police, prompting an investigation. Leveraging CCTV footage and intelligence from the informants, law enforcement identified Pillai, given her prior criminal record. Consequently, the police tracked down and arrested Pillai and her accomplice.

"Pillai has a history of over 10 robbery cases, some of them involving her ex-boyfriends and colleagues. The have in part targeted auto drivers and restaurants across Mumbai and it's vicinity," stated a official from the Dindoshi police station.

Meanwhile in another case, a man accused of stealing 1.125 kilograms of gold worth Rs 73 lakh from the hallmarking unit in Lalbaug, was arrested in Rajasthan, according to a police statement issued on Thursday.

The culprit, identified as Kanaram alias Praveen Jat, fled with the gold from the Lalbaug facility, where he was working from a year. He was later arrested by officials in Rajasthan, according to a Kalachowkie police station official, reported PTI. 

According to the report, the officer explained that CCTV footage showed the suspect departing the area in a taxi. In order to avoid capture, he trashed his SIM card and often changed his mobile phone number. In addition, he moved every two to four days to escape notice. Following extensive technical surveillance, authorities managed to track and apprehend the suspect. He now faces charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

mumbai news mumbai crime news mumbai
