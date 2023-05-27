Maharashtra: Power theft worth Rs 30.4 lakh detected at farm house-resorts in Thane district

Notices have been issued to the owners and action will be taken if they failed to pay the bills and penalty, an official release from the MSEDCL said

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) officials raided farm house-cum-resorts in Murbad tehsil of Thane district and found nine cases of power theft, a release said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

Electricity theft worth a total of Rs 30.46 lakh was detected during the inspection on Friday, an official release said, according to the PTI.

A flying squad of Kalyan MSEDCL raided 20 farmhouses and nine of them were found to be using power without meters and have consumed 52,429 units of power illegally, it added.

The action comes days after an MSEDCL team accompanied by a few policemen visited Koni village near Dombivali earlier this week. During the checking, the officials of the MSEDCL had found an alleged illegal meter by a family in the village.

The incident had led to an attack on the MSEDCL team in which several people were injured, the PTI had reported earlier.

A police official suffered injuries after a mob attacked a flying squad of MSEDCL in the state*s Thane district on Wednesday, an official had earlier told the PTI.

Six persons have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, he said.

The team found that a meter installed in a house was tampered with and power was being drawn illegally.

As the team seized the meter, the family members and other villagers alleged began to pelt stones at the officials and allegedly manhandled them.

They attacked a police constable, who was with the MSEDCL officials, with sticks. In the incident the cop was left injured by the attackers.

The mob also allegedly had damaged the vehicle of the MSEDCL flying squad during the attack on them and had snatched the seized meter from the officials, the official had earlier told the PTI.

After the incident the police had arrested six persons who had been involved in the attack on the officials, police had formed three teams to track down the other accused, the official had said.

