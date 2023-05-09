Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three booked for allegedly uploading sexually explicit videos of children on social media

Updated on: 09 May,2023 10:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

The Kopri Police in Thane, Maharashtra have booked three people in three separate cases for allegedly uploading videos depicting child pornography on social media platforms. The Cyber Cell of the Thane Police had initiated an inquiry into the incidents of inappropriate videos being uploaded on social media platforms. The police are yet to make any arrest in the matter, the police said. 


Police sources said that the first inappropriate video was allegedly posted on November 13, 2020 on a social media platform. The video was as short as 12 seconds. The Cyber Cell of the Thane Police began analysing the content of the video and tracked the suspect who was identified as one Ranveer Shekhavat. 




In another case, Abhishek Kalgude, another suspect had allegedly uploaded two videos on December 25, 2020 on a social media platform that was around 26 seconds, police sources added. 


Another suspect who was identified as Avtar Singh Achra uploaded a video of 4.15 minutes on January 30, 2021 on a social media platform, sources said. 

"All the three FIRs were lodged on May 6 at Kopri Police Station of Thane. The suspects have been booked under section 67B (publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit acts, etc., in electronic form) of IT Act 2000," an official said.

