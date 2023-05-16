Police said the incident occurred on May 11 night in front of a housing society when a man lifted the dog and banged it on the ground, while another man strangled the canine with a rope and a third one beat it with a stick. The brutal incident was captured on the CCTV camera, a police official said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Three men brutally kill stray dog outside housing society in Mira Road, booked x 00:00

Three men allegedly beat a stray dog to death outside a housing society in Mira Road area in Thane district of Maharashtra, following which a criminal case was registered, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred on May 11 night in front of a housing society when a man lifted the dog and banged it on the ground, while another man strangled the canine with a rope and a third one beat it with a stick. The brutal incident was captured on the CCTV camera, a police official said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Gang in their 50s strike in Vikhroli house, held from Delhi and UP

A case was registered against the trio under section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle etc.) of the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act on a complaint lodged by a resident of the housing society.

Nobody is arrested so far.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever