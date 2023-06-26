Maharashtra: Two held for chain snatching in Bhiwandi

The accused were nabbed by a team of patrolling policemen at Pirani Pada area in Thane on June 19, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shivraj Patil said

The Thane Police in Maharashtra arrested two chain snatchers and seized stolen jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh from them in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The accused were nabbed by a team of patrolling policemen at Pirani Pada area in Thane on June 19, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shivraj Patil told the PTI.

The police recovered 260 gm of jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh from the duo, he said.

A probe revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in 14 cases of chain snatching, including two in the jurisdiction of the Bhiwandi taluka police station, the official said, adding that the motorcycle used in the crime has also been seized.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man, who was wanted in more than 50 cases of chain snatching, was arrested by the police in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police had said on Sunday, according to the PTI.

The Mira Bhayander-Virar Vasai (MBVV) and Kalyan police in Thane in a joint operation arrested the suspect, who is part of the Irani gang, on Friday, an official had told the PTI.

The MBVV police spotted the accused in a CCTV footage and tracked him to Ambivili and followed him, he said.

The accused even ventured into a forested land to evade the police, but was eventually nabbed after a chase by the police officials, the official said.

The accused, who has more than 50 cases of chain snatching to his name, has been taken by the MBVV police for further probe, he added.

In an another incident, the MBVV police had last week said that its crime branch was successfully in nabbing a 50-year-old man involved in multiple theft cases in the state.

The suspect had allegedly been involved in cases registered in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune areas of the state, the police had said on Thursday.

According to the police, on the afternoon of June 17, the Virar police had received a complaint regarding a theft case. In the complaint, the victim stated that he had kept Rs 1.40 lakh in the trunk of his scooty and had parked it in the old vegetable market of Virar. However, when he returned and checked the trunk of his scooter, the money was missing. He then contacted the police and filed a complaint.

A team of MBVV crime branch officials, led by Inspector Pramod Badak had nabbed the culprit and also recovered the stolen amount, an official had said.

(with PTI inputs)