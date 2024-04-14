Maharashtra: Two killed, one injured as house wall collapses during repairs in Thane

Two people including a worker and a labour contractor were killed and another person was injured after a wall collapsed during repairs to a house in Maharashtra's Thane

Representational Pic/File

Two people, a worker and a labour contractor were killed during repair work at a house One of the walls of a house collapsed while repairs were underway The incident took place at Bhayander East on Sunday, the officials said

Two people, a worker and a labour contractor were reportedly killed and another person was injured after a wall collapsed during repairs to a house in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, an official said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place at Bhayander East, on the outskirts of Mumbai, around 11 am, the official said.

A house was being repaired when one of its walls collapsed on two workers and a labour contractor.

While worker Makhanlal Yadav (25) and labour contractor Hariram Chouhan (49) were killed, the second worker suffered injuries, the official said, as per the PTI.

After being alerted, the local firemen reached the spot, cleared the rubble and rushed the injured worker to a government hospital.

A police officer from the Navghar police station in the area said a first information report (FIR) was being registered for negligence under the Indian Penal Code, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in an another incident last week, a single-storey under-construction house collapsed in Thane district late Sunday evening, civic officials said, reported news agency PTI.

Nobody was injured in the incident that took place opposite an Urdu school in the Bhiwandi area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, reported PTI.

After being alerted about the under-construction house collapse in Thane, local firemen reached the spot and cleared the debris, he said.

Three persons were injured after a wall of a powerloom factory collapsed in Bhiwandi town of Thane district on April 1 morning, civic officials said.

As per a PTI report, the incident took place around 5.30 am at the unit which is located in the Navipada area of Subhash Nagar in Bhiwandi. The report quoted Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Rajesh Pawar saying that eight workers were present at the time of the incident.

Pawar further said that three workers got trapped under debris while five rushed out to save their lives when the wall collapsed.

The local firemen reached the sport after they were alerted of the situation and pulled the three workers out of the debris. Among three, two were seriously injured and were shifted to a hospital in Thane city while another worker was administered treatment in a local medical facility.

