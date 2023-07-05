The official was posted at the talathi office at Bamnoli in Alibag taluka in Maharashtra, an official said

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a woman government official for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 at Alibag in Raigad district of Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

The official, Pallavi Bhoir, is a talathi, a revenue department official, the ACB said in a statement.

She was posted at the talathi office at Bamnoli in Alibag taluka in Maharashtra, it said.

The complainant wanted his own name to be mentioned in the land records for his land at Lonare village. However, Bhoir demanded Rs 5,000 for the task, the ACB said.

The complainant then approached the anti-graft agency, which laid a trap and nabbed the official taking the bribe amount, it said.

The accused was produced in a local court, which granted a two-day police custody to her.

In an another incident last week, a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) has been nabbed while allegedly accepting Rs 40 lakh as a bribe from a businessman in Maharashtra's Nashik district, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials said.

The accused, Dr Nilesh Apar (37), is a Class I government employee and was serving as the Dindori Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO).

According to the officials, Apar had issued a notice to the complainant for not taking non-agriculture (NA) permission while undertaking construction in his company at Dindori.

The SDO had also told the complainant to stop production at the plant, they said.

(with PTI inputs)