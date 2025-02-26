Ashtankar, who also struggled with alcohol addiction, was angry because he had to live alone, and suspected that his mother-in-law would have encouraged his wife to live apart

A 56-year-old man allegedly killed his mother-in-law in Maharashtra's Mumbai by setting her on fire inside a tempo and himself died due to burn injuries suffered during the incident, police said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

A case of murder was filed against the deceased man, Krishna Daji Ashtankar following the incident which took place in the Mulund area on Monday, said an official of Navaghar police station.

His mother-in-law was identified as 72-year-old Babi Daji Usare, PTI reported.

According to PTI, Ashtankar, a tempo driver, was living in his vehicle after his wife left him six months ago to stay with a patient in Borivali as a caretaker. His son and married daughter too lived elsewhere, said the official.

As per the preliminary investigation, Ashtankar, who also struggled with alcohol addiction, was angry because he had to live alone, and suspected that his mother-in-law would have encouraged his wife to live apart.

Ashtankar offered to take her to hospital in his tempo on Monday for an eye surgery she needed, the victim woman's son said.

He then apparently closed the tempo's rear shutter and beat the woman with a heavy object before setting her on fire, PTI reported.

However, he too was engulfed in flames inside the small space and sustained fatal injuries.

A few passersby informed the police who reached the spot along with a fire brigade team, PTI reported.

According to PTI, the shutter was broken down, and both were taken to hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)