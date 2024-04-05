The incident took place on Tuesday, when the professor was in college in Juhu

A 58-year-old college professor was duped of Rs 1 lakh by a man posing as a police inspector who claimed her son had been detained in a case. The incident took place on Tuesday, when the professor was in college in Juhu, the official said, reported news wire PTI.

"During lunch break, she received a call from an unidentified number. The caller identified himself as police inspector Vijay Kumar and said her son was detained in a case. The woman tried reaching her son on his phone but could not. To bail out her son, she transferred Rs 1 lakh into the accounts provided by the fraudsters," PTI reported quoting an official.

After sometime the fraudster called the professor and threatened her with dire consequences if she narrated this incident to anybody. After realising the detention information was false, she approached Juhu police station.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions against unidentified persons.

Meanwhile in another incident in the city, peon of a Mumbai-based school was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl on the premises of the institute in the Santacruz area.

Officials stated that the peon had been repeatedly sexually assaulting the minor for the past few months but the crime came to light only last week after she informed the parents about it, reported PTI.

On the basis of the parents' complaint filed last Friday, the police registered a case against the peon for rape and sexual assault and charged him under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him.

Reportedly, the peon was produced before a court and he was remanded to police custody till April 5.

(With PTI inputs)