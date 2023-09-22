Mira Bhayandar: Security guard arrested for attacking, robbing 82-year-old woman

In Maharashtra's Thane district, an 82-year-old woman became the victim of a violent attack and robbery.

A security guard from Nepal has been apprehended by the police for allegedly assaulting an 82-year-old woman and stealing jewellery valued at Rs 3.2 lakh in the Thane district of Maharashtra. The incident occurred in a housing society in Bhayandar town on September 19, and the arrest was made following a tip-off.

The alleged perpetrator, a security guard named Rajendra Bahadur Kumwar (42), originally from Nepal, was taken into custody by the police, stated a PTI report.

According to the report, the incident occurred in a housing society located in Bhayandar town on the evening of September 19. At approximately 10 PM, an unidentified individual gained access to the elderly woman's residence while she was alone.

The assailant proceeded to assault her before fleeing the scene with jewellery valued at Rs 3.2 lakh, as reported by Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone I, Jayant Bajbale.

In response to the distressing incident, the Navghar police registered a case under section 394 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to voluntarily causing harm while committing a robbery. An immediate investigation was launched to identify and apprehend the perpetrator responsible for this shocking act.

The breakthrough in the case came as a result of a tip-off received by the police. This information led them to Rajendra Bahadur Kumwar, who was subsequently arrested. Further examination of the case involved reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity and interviewing residents.

A significant detail emerged during the investigation – the security guard, Kumwar, had not reported for work since the day of the incident. This raised suspicions and pointed to a potential link between his absence and the robbery.

Acting on the information gathered, the police successfully located and apprehended Kumwar in the Salasar area. Importantly, the stolen jewellery, valued at Rs 3.2 lakh, was also recovered from him.

