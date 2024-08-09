Accused, a jealous lover, was captured after fleeing to Hyderabad

Accused with MHB Colony police

Mumbai: 23-year-old arrested for murder of neighbour

The MHB Colony police have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of killing a 32-year-old woman in Dahisar. The accused, Rajeev Kumar Ganor Sah, was held within 24 hours after fleeing to Hyderabad.

“The victim, who lived with her six-year-old daughter, was found injured at her residence on August 1. She had sustained head injuries after being struck with a rod. Additionally, hot water was also poured on her upper body causing severe burns. Despite being rushed to Shatabdi hospital by neighbours, she was pronounced dead on arrival” said an officer from the MHB Colony police station.

Under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite, ACP Sunil Jaybhaye, and PSI Sandeep Borde, the police launched an investigation, using technical analysis of the accused’s mobile phone to trace and apprehend Sah in Hyderabad on August 4.

The woman’s daughter informed relatives that Sah had argued with her mother and struck her on the head with a rod. Following a complaint by the deceased’s brother, a case was registered.

“Sah, who was from the deceased’s native village and lived in the same locality, had been in a relationship with her. The woman, who was living with her daughter while her husband was in village, worked as a housemaid,” said an officer.

“The accused, suspecting her of being involved with someone else, became enraged and visited her home on the day of the incident. While she was cooking, Sah attacked her with an iron rod, causing her to collapse,” the officer added.