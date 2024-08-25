Mumbai: 28-year-old thief who stole 48 outfits from Juhu shop caught

The accused, Subhan Sajid Ansari, stole 48 readymade dresses from a shop in Santacruz. The investigation revealed that Ansari is involved in 16 housebreaking cases.

The Kandivli police arrested a 28-year-old man in a housebreaking case, and through investigation and CCTV footage, the Santacruz police identified him as the same individual involved in a burglary on Independence Day. The accused, Subhan Sajid Ansari, stole 48 readymade dresses from a shop in Santacruz. The investigation revealed that Ansari is involved in 16 housebreaking cases.

Ansari, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, Goregaon West, was previously arrested by Goregaon, Bangur Nagar, Vanrai, Amboli, Jogeshwari, and Santacruz police stations for similar offences.

According to a police officer, the incident occurred at Sherni Readymade Garment Shop on SV Road, Khar West. The shopkeeper, Muskan Ahuja, had closed her shop at 8:30 pm on Independence Day, and upon reopening it the next morning, she discovered the lock broken and 48 outfits worth R1,92,000 stolen.

She reported the theft to the Santacruz police, who registered the FIR and started an investigation.

Under the guidance of DCP Raj Tilak Roushan and ACP Mahesh Mugutrao, a team led by Senior Inspector Rajendra Kane, PI Amar Patil, PSI Tushar Sawant, and constables Pathak, Gawde, Chila, Patil, and Yadav was formed to apprehend the accused.

The CCTV footage confirmed that Subhan Sajid Ansari, 28, was the perpetrator. Information revealed that the accused was imprisoned at Kandivli police station in another housebreaking case on August 17 and had been sent to Thane Central Prison by the court.

With court approval, Ansari was handed over to Santacruz police station. During interrogation, Ansari confessed to the crime, and all 48 stolen outfits were recovered, said a police officer.