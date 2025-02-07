A person approached a constable who was patrolling in the area. He removed a stone from his sack and then attacked him

The Gamdevi Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly attacking a constable at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai.

The matter came to light on Thursday, when the 35-year-old constable, Shivaji Ugle, was attacked while patrolling near Girgaon Chowpatty. “A person approached him and removed a stone from his sack and then attacked him. He has injuries on his head and thigh. He was rushed to the nearest hospital and is currently receiving treatment,” a police officer said.

Based on the constable's statements, the police have arrested a 35-year-old man. During investigation, it was revealed that the accused is mentally unfit, the police said.