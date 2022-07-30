Mumbai: 35-year-old security guard arrested for throwing off 26-year-old house help from 20th-floor

During the interrogation, the accused identified as Arjun Singh revealed that he was in a relationship with the house help

Accuse Arjun Singh (L) and the house help stuck on the window shed of an 18th-floor flat. Pic/Samiullah Khan

The Malad police arrested a 35-year-old security guard for allegedly throwing a 26-year-old house help from the 20th-floor building's terrace on Thursday.

Miraculously the woman landed on the window shed of an 18th-floor flat and was rescued by the police.

During the interrogation, the accused identified as Arjun Singh revealed that he was in a relationship with the house help. She was demanding money from the guard and was threatening to register a case against him.

Under the guidance of DCP Vishal Thakur, API Sachin Kapse along with his team caught the accused from Manori in Malad West area. On Friday night the security guard was arrested and produced before the court on Saturday. He has been remanded in police custody said an officer from Malad police station.

The accused security guard has been working in the A-wing of Blue Horizon tower at Sunder Nagar at Malad West. The woman was working as house help in a resident of the same tower. Police said the accused planned to kill her. After his duty, he called her up on the terrace and grabbed her throat, slammed her to the ground, and threw her off the building.

Police said the accused is a resident of Nepal and is married but his wife left him a few years ago.

According to the police officials, the incident occurred at around 9.45 am on Friday after the woman completed her housekeeping work.

the accused told her that a new resident had moved in on the 20th floor of A-wing, and was looking for house help and was willing to pay Rs 3,000 a day. She accompanied him to A-wing.

A police official said, "The woman was happy with the extra work he was offering her and she was heading with Singh on the building terrace. On the terrace, the accused Singh suddenly grabbed her throat, slammed her to the ground, and threw her off the building. The woman landed on the window shed of a flat on the 18th floor and screamed for help. Residents of the 18th and 19th floors heard her and informed the society management and the police. With the Mumbai Fire Brigade's help, we cut the window grill and rescued her. We took her to Shatabdi hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries on the head, neck, and hands. She was allowed to go home."