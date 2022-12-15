Breaking News
Mumbai: Senior inspector says Kherwadi cop never sought a transfer
Mumbai: BMC finally issues appointment letters to aspiring teachers
Maharashtra: Govt to keep track of inter-faith, inter-caste couples in state
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rain in Konkan worries mango farmers
Mumbai: Move all biomedical waste to Taloja now, urges MLA Abu Azmi
Mumbai: ‘Such massive crowd may lead to stampede’
Mumbai: Railways’ BMC water bill crosses Rs 500-crore mark

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai 45 year old man arrested woman detained for kidnapping boy one year old girl

Mumbai: 45-year-old man arrested, woman detained for kidnapping boy, one-year-old girl

Updated on: 15 December,2022 08:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The children, a boy aged 5 and a girl aged one, were rescued unharmed

Mumbai: 45-year-old man arrested, woman detained for kidnapping boy, one-year-old girl

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 45-year-old man has been arrested and a woman detained for allegedly kidnapping two children from the Kanjurmarg locality of Mumbai, a police official said on Wednesday.


The children, a boy aged 5 and a girl aged one, were rescued unharmed, he said.



According to the Kanjurmarg police station official, the kidnapping took place on Sunday and later FIRs (first information reports) were registered on complaints of the kids' families.


Special police teams were formed and dispatched to Kalyan (on outskirts of Mumbai), Pune, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad in search of the accused, he said.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: ‘Santacruz killers confess to killing mother-in-law too by slow poisoning’

Subsequently, the kidnapped children were rescued from the clutches of a woman (40) in Aurangabad in central Maharashtra and she was detained, the official said.

A 45-year-old man, the prime accused in the case, was arrested, he said, adding further investigation was underway.

The motive behind the kidnapping was not yet known.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think the new ROB on Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road will ease traffic?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news kanjurmarg

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK