Mumbai: 45-year-old man arrested, woman detained for kidnapping boy, one-year-old girl

A 45-year-old man has been arrested and a woman detained for allegedly kidnapping two children from the Kanjurmarg locality of Mumbai, a police official said on Wednesday.

The children, a boy aged 5 and a girl aged one, were rescued unharmed, he said.

According to the Kanjurmarg police station official, the kidnapping took place on Sunday and later FIRs (first information reports) were registered on complaints of the kids' families.

Special police teams were formed and dispatched to Kalyan (on outskirts of Mumbai), Pune, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad in search of the accused, he said.

Subsequently, the kidnapped children were rescued from the clutches of a woman (40) in Aurangabad in central Maharashtra and she was detained, the official said.

A 45-year-old man, the prime accused in the case, was arrested, he said, adding further investigation was underway.

The motive behind the kidnapping was not yet known.

