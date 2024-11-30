A 28-year-old has alleged that actor Sharad Kapoor called her to his office for an audition

Sharad Kapoor

Listen to this article Mumbai: Actor Sharad Kapoor accused of molestation by aspiring actress x 00:00

The Khar police registered an FIR against actor Sharad Kapoor for allegedly molesting a 28-year-old girl at his production house in Khar West. The Khar police have started an investigation into this matter. Kapoor is a resident of Khar and runs his production house office in the same society. The victim alleged that the accused promised her a role and had called her in for an audition.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police officer said, “The victim met Kapoor through Facebook. She sent a message to him and Kapoor asked her to come meet her. He also shared his location. Three days ago, the victim visited Kapoor’s office. Allegedly, no one else was present in the office at the time.”

The victim alleged that Kapoor touched her inappropriately and molested her. She said she immediately left the place and informed Khar police and registered the FIR. A police officer said, “We are checking the facts. We have not arrested anyone in this case yet.”