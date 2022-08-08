Mumbai: After seven months, 89-year-old former soldier gets bail in double murder

Gandhok told the police that his body was not supporting him now and after his death nobody would take care of his wife and daughter. Due to this, he said he killed them on February 6 in their home in a rented flat at Sher-e-Punjab Colony in Andheri East

Purshottam Singh Gandhok

After seven months, 89-year-old retired army personnel Purshottam Singh Gandhok, was granted bail on Friday in the double murder of his bedridden wife and mentally challenged daughter. Police said the court granted him bail on medical grounds and he will be released soon from jail. Gandhok told the court that he had released his wife and daughter from pain.

Gandhok had fought in the 1971 India-Pakistan war and sustained a bullet injury in his leg. He left the army in 1976. He had been taking care of his wife Jasbir Kaur, 76, who was bedridden for the past 20 years and his younger daughter, Kamaljeet Kaur, 51, who was mentally challenged. Gandhok told the police that his body was not supporting him now and after his death nobody would take care of his wife and daughter. Due to this, he said he killed them on February 6 in their home in a rented flat at Sher-e-Punjab Colony in Andheri East.

Also read: Versova guitarist murder: Mumbai crime branch identify suspects, say officials

For the past seven months Gandhok’s elder daughter Guruvindkaur Rajbans was struggling to get him bail. His advocates also argued in court he needs medical treatments. The Dindoshi Sessions court told him not to leave the country.

On February 6 after dinner, Gandhok gave his wife and daughter their medicines. The police said Gandhok apologised to them while they slept and then first slit his wife’s throat and then his daughter’s. They died on the spot and he told Guruvindkaur what he had done, next morning. She andher son arrived but Gandhok asked them to call the police and only after they arrived, he opened the door and confessed to his crime. Meghwadi police recovered a knife from him and arrested him.

February 6

When Gandhok killed his wife and daughter