The police on Tuesday said that a Mumbai building contractor was allegedly kidnapped and confined in a room at Dongri in south Mumbai after being thrashed by three persons for extortion of Rs 25 lakh, reported news agency PTI.

The police have apprehended two accused and a search for their aide was on, an official said.

"Around 10.30 pm on Saturday, building contractor Jahurula Salim Shaikh, a resident of Nishanpada in Dongri, was kidnapped by three persons. He had a financial dispute with one of the accused, identified as Abdul Aziz Sayyad," the official told PTI.

Sayyad had given the contract for constructing a building in Sewri area to Shaikh and also paid Rs 19 lakh for that purpose in 2023, he said.

"But due to a dispute over land, the construction work was stopped and the money given to Shaikh was used by him in the construction work. As the situation did not improve, Sayyad and his two aides - Mohsin Khan alias Mohsin Janwar and Sajid Wadala - kidnapped Shaikh," the official told PTI.

Before taking him into illegal confinement, they beat him with a steel rod and took him on a two-wheeler near a mosque in Sewri area, he said.

The accused person again beat him and demanded Rs 25 lakh. They threatened to kill him if money was not paid, the official told PTI.

According to the police official, the accused confined him in a room and left the place. After a couple of hours, Shaikh was rescued by a team of the Dongri police station, the official told PTI.

Based on the complaint filed by Shaikh, a case of kidnapping and extortion was registered against the accused and two of them were apprehended, the official said, adding that a probe was on.

Hotelier duped of Rs 4.87 cr in name of high returns on investment; FIR registered

A Mumbai-based hotelier was allegedly cheated of Rs 4.87 crore by a businessman and his son under the pretext of offering high returns on his investment in textile and film industries, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered against Jugraj Shah and his son Parag Shah, residents of Chembur, and launched a search to trace them, reported PTI.

The hotelier was acquainted with the father-son duo, who introduced themselves as textile traders with a manufacturing unit, two years ago, a police official said quoting the FIR.

They lured the hotelier with the promise of hefty returns following which he invested Rs 4.87 crore in their firm over the past two years, reported PTI.

The accused duo allegedly promised the hotelier to utilise his investment in the textile sector and film industry, police said.

When the hotelier failed to receive returns on his investment, he approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and investigating.

(With inputs from PTI)