Mumbai: Burglar held for stealing Rs one lakh from Jogeshwari-based clinic

Updated on: 13 September,2022 09:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Police said the accused, Saad Ali Mastan Sheikh, targeted shops and offices, and usually only on weekends. However, he strayed from his modus operandi and struck a hair treatment clinic at Behram Baug in Jogeshwari on August 24, Wednesday. He made away with Rs 1.09 lakh

Saad Ali Mastan Sheikh


The Oshiwara police have arrested a man who stole over Rs 1 lakh from a clinic in Jogeshwari, just a few days after completing a 20-month jail term in a burglary case in neighbouring Gujarat. More than 30 similar cases are registered against him across Mumbai, said the cops.


Police said the accused, Saad Ali Mastan Sheikh, targeted shops and offices, and usually only on weekends. However, he strayed from his modus operandi and struck a hair treatment clinic at Behram Baug in Jogeshwari on August 24, Wednesday. He made away with Rs 1.09 lakh.

When the doctor returned to his clinic the next day, he found the cash missing, and filed a police complaint.


The Oshiwara police filed a case. Under the supervision of Senior Inspector Manohar Dhanawade, multiple teams were formed for investigation. Inspector Sachin Jadhawar and Assistant Inspector Anand Nagral were also part of the teams. They examined nearly 150 footage of the CCTV cameras, and finally identified and traced him to his hideout in Mankhurd, on Sunday, September 15.
 
Saad has a unique modus operandi of burglary, said another officer. Saad and his accomplices would recce shops and offices and strike between 12 pm and 6 am over the weekends. He would steal only cash and divide it among themselves. Thereafter, they would flee to different locations, the officer added. He was once jailed Mumbai, too.

