Mumbai sees 128 new Covid-19 cases, one death

A man gets his Covid shot at Cooperage. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai on Monday recorded 128 Covid-19 cases and one death.

There were 6,206 tests done. Of the 11 patients hospitalised on Monday, three were put on oxygen. At least 172 patients recovered and were discharged. The one death was that of a senior citizen with comorbidities.

The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98.1 per cent. The doubling rate is 3,203 days.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 414 Covid-19 cases and one fatality, which took the tally to 81,11,246 and the toll to 1,48,289, an official said.

This was a dip from the 701 cases and three deaths recorded a day earlier, he pointed out.

The recovery count in Maharashtra rose by 771 in the last 24 hours and reached 79,57,095, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,862, the official said.

State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.10 per cent.

It said 8,43,85,667 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 14,890 in the last 24 hours.

81,11,246 Total No. of cases in maharashtra

3,203 doubling rate of mumbai in days

01 No. of deaths in city on monday

172 patients Recovered and discharged in city on monday

