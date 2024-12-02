The accused, Mahima Nagendra Nishad, is a resident of Santacruz, while her boyfriend, Rajnish Shivdhan Arya, 20, resides in Bhasma village, Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh). The police have recovered 70 per cent of the stolen gold from the accused. The complainant is a woman from a business family residing in Khar West

Nishad’s photo on Insta showing her wearing the stolen rings; (right) Cops recovered 70 per cent of the stolen items from Rajnish Arya

Listen to this article Mumbai: Caretaker steals jewellery, boasts on Instagram, gets arrested x 00:00

The Khar police have arrested a 19-year-old caretaker and her boyfriend for stealing 1.2 kg of gold jewellery from the house where she worked, with the intention of funding their marriage. The caretaker was caught after she uploaded photos of herself wearing the stolen jewellery on Instagram. Her boyfriend, who also posted pictures of himself wearing a stolen gold chain, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh.

The accused, Mahima Nagendra Nishad, is a resident of Santacruz, while her boyfriend, Rajnish Shivdhan Arya, 20, resides in Bhasma village, Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh). The police have recovered 70 per cent of the stolen gold from the accused. The complainant is a woman from a business family residing in Khar West.

The incident

According to the police, the theft occurred between May and October 20, while Nishad was working as a caretaker for a senior citizen at the house in Khar. “Nishad was recommended for the job by her sister, who worked as a therapist for the senior citizen. She joined as a caretaker in May and started stealing gold jewellery from the house. She handed over the stolen items to her boyfriend, Rajnish Arya, who resides in Uttar Pradesh,” a police officer said.

Mahima Nishad and Rajnish Shivdhan Arya from whom the loot was recovered

According to the officer, the couple had been in a relationship for the past two years and wanted to get married. “They conspired to steal gold jewellery from the Khar house, planning to sell it to fund their wedding.”

On October 20, Nishad left the job and began working elsewhere. However, on November 3, she uploaded photos on Instagram wearing gold rings that the complainant identified as stolen property. The complainant spotted a photo of Nishad with her gold rings. Subsequently, an FIR was registered with the Khar police on November 7.

Investigation and arrests

Under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Paramjeet Dahiya, DCP (Zone IX) Dikshit Gedam, and Senior Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal of Khar police station, a team comprising PSI Hanmant Kumbhare and constables Bharat Kache, Dinesh Shirke, Yogesh Torane, Pallavi Borate, and Anisha More, was formed to apprehend the accused.

During questioning, Nishad admitted to stealing the gold ornaments between May and October and revealed that she had given them to her boyfriend in Uttar Pradesh.

Senior Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal said, “We arrested Nishad from Santacruz. She was released on bail, but during the investigation, she disclosed that she had handed over all the stolen jewellery to Arya. Our team traced and arrested him from Uttar Pradesh. We have recovered the stolen items from him.”

1.2KG

Amount of gold jewellery stolen