Mumbai: Central Railway police arrest mentally unstable man for allegedly cutting woman's hair on Dadar railway bridge

Updated on: 07 January,2025 01:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The complainant, who was on her way to college, heard the sound of scissors and suspected someone was cutting something

The complainant, who was on her way to college, heard the sound of scissors

Taking prompt action, the Central Railway police arrested a mentally unstable individual for allegedly cutting a 19-year-old woman's hair on the Dadar railway bridge.


According to the police, the incident occurred around 9:30 AM. "The complainant, who was on her way to college, heard the sound of scissors and suspected someone was cutting something. After walking a short distance, she noticed some hair and checked her hair, realising that someone had chopped it. She then approached us to register an FIR," said an officer.


The Central Railway police then registered an FIR and launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused. "The man is mentally unstable, and we arrested him on January 7. We are currently investigating the matter," the officer said.


