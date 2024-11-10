Breaking News
Central Railway RPF's 'Operation Nanhe Farishte' reunites 861 lost children with their parents

Updated on: 10 November,2024 12:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

From April 1 to October 31, the Central Railway’s Railway Protection Force rescued and assisted a total of 861 children (589 boys and 272 girls) in reuniting with their families

Central Railway RPF's 'Operation Nanhe Farishte' reunites 861 lost children with their parents
The Central Railway on Sunday said that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) helped reunite 861 lost children with their parents from April to October.


According to Central Railway, the RPF is entrusted with the responsibility of securing railway property, passenger areas, and passengers. Additionally, it fulfills duties as mandated by the Standard Operating Procedure for rescued children issued by the Ministry of Railways and collaborates with other stakeholders to rescue children under “Operation Nanhe Farishte.”


From April 1 to October 31, the Central Railway’s Railway Protection Force rescued and assisted a total of 861 children (589 boys and 272 girls) in reuniting with their families.


Recent incident:

On November 7, RPF personnel Ishwar Chand Jat and R. K. Tripathi, while on patrol at Khandwa station, noticed a young boy sitting quietly on platform 4/5. "The boy, identified as Sumit, was counselled, and a mobile number was found tattooed on his right arm. The RPF team contacted the number and spoke to his brother, who explained that Sumit has amnesia and often forgets things. With the assistance of Deepak Lad and Mayur Chore from Child Line, the boy was taken to Navjeevan Balgrih after a medical examination, where he will stay until his brother arrives to take custody," stated Central Railway.

Central Railway also informed that children who arrive at railway stations without informing their families, often due to family disputes, the search for a better life, or the allure of the city, are located by trained RPF personnel. "These trained RPF personnel engage with the children, understand their issues, and counsel them to reunite with their families. Many parents express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for this noble service," it added.

Month-wise details of the children rescued are as follows:

April:
29 Boys and 27 Girls- A total of 56 children 

May:
61 Boys and 32 Girls- A total of 93 children 

June:
55 Boys and 40 Girls- A total of 95 children

July:
137 Boys and 65 Girls- A total of 202 children

August:
97 Boys and 44 Girls- A total of 141 children

September: 
125 Boys and 35 Girls- A total of 160 children

October:
85 Boys and 29 Girls- A total of 114 children

Total Boys – 589
Total Girls – 272
Total Children - 861

central railway maharashtra mumbai news

