The Dahisar Police in Mumbai arrested a 36-year-old chiropractor on charges of alleged indecency towards a woman who sought treatment for leg pain, an official said.

According to the complaint, the chiropractor was allegedly engaged in unwanted acts during a massage session.

The complainant, a resident of Dahisar, initially visited an orthopedic doctor in Rawalpada due to her leg pain. After experiencing increased discomfort, she returned for further treatment last week.

During the session, the chiropractor massaged her back and claimed there was a gap in her spine that required additional massage. Trusting his advice, the woman complied.

However, during the massage, the chiropractor pretended that a vein was pinched and needed further manipulation.

The complainant stated that there was no actual injury to her leg and described his actions as inappropriate.

Alarmed and frightened by his conduct, she immediately informed her husband and the woman later reported the incident to the Dahisar police station.

The police took her complaint and registered a case against the chiropractor. He was placed under arrest and produced before a Mumbai court.

The police said that it was under process of recovering and scanning the CCTV footage from the hospital as part of their investigation.

Further investigations in the matter are ongoing, an official said.