Breaking News
Govt's toll exemption an election 'gimmick', don't take it seriously: Patole
Baba Siddique murder: Pravin Lonkar sent in police custody till Oct 21
Mumbai Customs seize 5 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Mumbai: 28-year-old motorist killed in road rage in Malad; 9 held
Chiropractor held in Dahisar for indecency during woman's treatment
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Chiropractor held by Dahisar Police for indecency during womans treatment

Chiropractor held by Dahisar Police for indecency during woman's treatment

Updated on: 14 October,2024 11:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

According to the complaint, the chiropractor was allegedly engaged in unwanted acts during a massage session after which she informed the cops

Chiropractor held by Dahisar Police for indecency during woman's treatment

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Chiropractor held by Dahisar Police for indecency during woman's treatment
x
00:00

The Dahisar Police in Mumbai arrested a 36-year-old chiropractor on charges of alleged indecency towards a woman who sought treatment for leg pain, an official said.


According to the complaint, the chiropractor was allegedly engaged in unwanted acts during a massage session.


The complainant, a resident of Dahisar, initially visited an orthopedic doctor in Rawalpada due to her leg pain. After experiencing increased discomfort, she returned for further treatment last week.


During the session, the chiropractor massaged her back and claimed there was a gap in her spine that required additional massage. Trusting his advice, the woman complied.

However, during the massage, the chiropractor pretended that a vein was pinched and needed further manipulation.

The complainant stated that there was no actual injury to her leg and described his actions as inappropriate.

Alarmed and frightened by his conduct, she immediately informed her husband and the woman later reported the incident to the Dahisar police station.

The police took her complaint and registered a case against the chiropractor. He was placed under arrest and produced before a Mumbai court.

The police said that it was under process of recovering and scanning the CCTV footage from the hospital as part of their investigation.

Further investigations in the matter are ongoing, an official said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai news mumbai police dahisar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK