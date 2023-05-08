The body of the victim with multiple stab injuries was spotted by local people who alerted the police in the morning, an official said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Cops detain 2 teenage boys for killing man in Mankhurd x 00:00

Two teenage boys were detained by police on Monday for allegedly killing a 22-year-old man near the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road in Mumbai with sharp weapons.

The body of the victim with multiple stab injuries was spotted by local people who alerted the police in the morning, an official said.

Police tracked down the two boys after analysing CCTV camera footage and detained them.

A case of murder was registered under the Indian Penal Code along with provisions of the Arms Act, the official said, adding that police are investigating the motive behind the crime.

Also Read: Mumbai: Police NOC not required for renting out flat, say city cops

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Kalina area of Santacruz East, A 31-year-old woman was stabbed and injured by her boyfriend for talking to another man, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Air India road in Kalina in the early hours of Sunday, an official from Vakola police station said.

The victim, who is an event manager, had partied with her friends and was talking to them on the side of the road when the accused arrived there and started assaulting her, he said.

The accused whipped out a small knife attached to a keychain and proceeded to stab her and also attacked one of her friends who tried to intervene, the official said.

The accused threatened the victim's friends at knifepoint and fled the scene after the attack, he said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who is a resident of Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever