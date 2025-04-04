Breaking News
Teachers want Mumbai University to go back to physical exam evaluation model
Maharashtra: Unopened stretch on Samruddhi road patched up, shut
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Not happy with RBI’s responses about audit, says EOW
Mumbai: Man stabbed over a reel he shared
500 Bangladeshis living illegally in Mumbai arrested in past 3 months: Cops
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Crime Branch foils alleged assassination plot five arrested

Mumbai Crime Branch foils alleged assassination plot, five arrested

Updated on: 04 April,2025 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

During a raid at the Platinum Hotel in Andheri, police found the suspects in possession of a country-made pistol, seven firearms, 21 live cartridges, mobile phones, and SIM cards

Mumbai Crime Branch foils alleged assassination plot, five arrested

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai Crime Branch foils alleged assassination plot, five arrested
x
00:00

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested five individuals in Andheri in connection with an alleged assassination plot. According to the FIR registered by the AEC, the accused are linked to a notorious gangster’s network and were reportedly involved in a plan to assassinate an important figure in the city.


Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects have links with the Bishnoi gang—a group implicated in several recent crimes in Mumbai, including the murder of a senior NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader, Baba Siddique, and a shooting incident outside the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Given that Salman Khan has historically been on the gang’s hit list, authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the actor might have been the intended target.


The FIR states that in mid-February, intelligence indicated that, on the instruction of a notorious gangster, members of his gang had been mobilised in Mumbai. Following two major incidents of firing and murder in the city, officials took the threat seriously and began an investigation. Further information received on March 28 pointed to the gang’s presence near the Platinum Hotel in Andheri, where they were reportedly preparing to carry out their plan.


During raids at the hotel, the AEC detained five individuals who were found in possession of a country-made pistol, seven firearms, 21 live cartridges, mobile phones, and SIM cards. The suspects, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab, have been identified as Vikas Thakur alias Vicky, 24, Sumitkumar Dilawar 26, Devendra Saxena, 24, Shreyas Yadav, 27, Vivek Kumar Gupta, 22.

The AEC has not revealed the identity of the intended target as the investigation continues, with authorities currently scrutinising the digital footprints of the accused. “The accused were apprehended based on specific intelligence, and further verification is underway,” a senior officer said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

anti-corruption bureau mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news andheri Lawrence Bishnoi Bishnoi gang mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK