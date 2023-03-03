Mumbai Crime: Driver booked as alcohol worth Rs 4.7 lakh goes missing from consignment

At the destination, the driver claimed that someone had stolen 14 boxes, worth Rs 4,76,160 while he was having his dinner at Bhiwandi in Thane district, said the official

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A truck driver has been booked after liquor worth Rs 4.7 lakh went missing from a consignment that he delivered in Mumbai's Chembur area, an official said on Friday.

The truck driver collected 300 boxes of alcohol from a manufacturer in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on December 28, 2002, that was to be reached to a distributor.

At the destination, the driver claimed that someone had stolen 14 boxes, worth Rs 4,76,160 while he was having his dinner at Bhiwandi in Thane district, said the official.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Woman robs own house of cash and jewellery to run away with ex

Following a complaint by the liquor company, the Thane rural police registered a case of criminal breach of trust against the driver, he said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.