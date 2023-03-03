Mumbai Crime: Driver booked as alcohol worth Rs 4.7 lakh goes missing from consignment

Breaking News
03 March,2023
Representative image. Pic/Istock


A truck driver has been booked after liquor worth Rs 4.7 lakh went missing from a consignment that he delivered in Mumbai's Chembur area, an official said on Friday.


The truck driver collected 300 boxes of alcohol from a manufacturer in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on December 28, 2002, that was to be reached to a distributor.



At the destination, the driver claimed that someone had stolen 14 boxes, worth Rs 4,76,160 while he was having his dinner at Bhiwandi in Thane district, said the official.


Following a complaint by the liquor company, the Thane rural police registered a case of criminal breach of trust against the driver, he said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

