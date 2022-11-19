Mumbai Crime: Father slits 6-year-old son’s throat after fight with wife

The accused, identified as Nandan Adhikari, 44, allegedly killed his son Laksh, after a fight with his wife Sunita. The incident happened in the Malwani Church Market area in Malad West

Representational image

In a shocking incident in Mumbai’s Malad, a father slit his 6-year-old son's throat on Saturday morning.

The accused, identified as Nandan Adhikari, 44, allegedly killed his son Laksh, after a fight with his wife Sunita. The incident happened in the Malwani Church Market area in Malad West.

The Malwani police detained Nandan on the spot and sent Laksh's body for autopsy.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Van driver molests 9-year-old student

The accused was residing with his wife, and two kids. Nandan was in the business of eggs in the same locality.

On Saturday morning, Sunita went to drop her 13-year-old daughter at school, and when she come back, she saw Laksh’s body lying in a pool of blood on the house floor. The neighbors rushed towards her house when she cried for help and later informed the Malvani police, said an officer.

During the interrogation, it has been revealed the relationship between the couple was not good as they used to have minor disputes often. The details of the fights are yet to be investigated.

“We have conducted the Panchanama and sent the body for the autopsy. The FIR is under process,” said another officer.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal