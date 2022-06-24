Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for throwing acid on wife in Malad

The victim’s 3-year-old son was also burnt by the acid splash. Both mother and son are undergoing treatment

Representative image

A 22-year-old woman sustained burn injuries after her husband threw acid suspecting on her character in Malwani last week.

The victim’s 3-year-old son was also burnt by the acid splash. Both mother and son are undergoing treatment. The accused is identified as Ehsan Ansari (32) and has been booked and arrested by the Malwani police under various Sections of IPC. Ansari has been remanded to police custody.

According to the Malwani police, the woman identified as Anjum Ansari has suffered burn injuries on her face and chest while her son Arshad suffered burns on his lips as he was standing close to his mother when his father attacked Anjum.

The couple had got married four years ago but used to have constant fights due to which Anjum had separated from Ansari and started living in a separate rented room near her mother's house located in Azmi Nagar area, Malwani since last year.

As per the statement given to the police by Anjum her husband used to work in the bangle workshop and started bunking the job. He used to spend most of his time at home and did not even give the household expenses to Anjum, due to which there was always a fight between the two.

Anjum got separated from her husband and started working as a security guard for a private company at Goregaon. She used to drop off her son Arshad at her mother's house before going to work and pick him up later at night.

On the day of the incident, Anjum was at home along with Arshad. At 2 am, Anjum heard her husband knocking on the door. "At first, she was reluctant to open the door as he had assaulted her several times and she knew that Ansari was angry and might harm her," said an officer from Malwani police station.

At 2.10 am when Ansari began creating a scene, Anjum thought that he might disturb the neighbors so she opened the door. "As the door flung open, he threw a chemical which he had brought along with him at Anjum, as Arshad was standing next to Anjum, a few drops landed on his lips.

Also Read: Mumbai: 12-year-old boy dies of electrocution while playing cricket in Malad

The neighbours heard Anjum scream and went for help; they then rushed Anjum and Arshad to the Shatabdi Hospital, the officer added. During the investigation, it has been revealed the acid used for the attack was diluted hydrochloric acid which is easily available in the hardware and grocery shop in the market.

Ansari suspected that Anjum was having an immoral relationship with another person and was mad about this. We have registered the case under Sections 323, 326(A), 498(A) and 504 of IPC and arrested Ansari on the same night and produced him before the court where he was remanded to police custody.