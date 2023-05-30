Mumbai Crime: Man held for killing Kandivli businessman

Police said he had escaped to Prayagraj by boarding Pawan Express from Kurla terminus; cops reached the station in UP to arrest him even before train arrived

The accused seen in a CCTV grab

The man who allegedly shot and killed a businessman in Kandivli, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Monday. The 28-year-old businessman, Manoj Chauhan, who worked in the imitation jewellery industry, was shot dead on Sunday outside his residence.

According to the police, after committing the crime, the accused escaped to Prayagraj by boarding the Pawan Express from LTT Kurla.

“Under the guidance of DCP Ajaykumar Bansal Zone XI, six teams were formed and sent to different locations in search of the accused. We scanned every possible angle, checked the call data record of the deceased’s mobile, and drum data record of the tower location of the spot and finally zeroed in on one mobile number.

The location of that number matched that of the crime scene, Malad, railway station, and LTT,” said a police officer.

“We scanned hundreds of CCTV footage files and finally found a couple in which the accused’s face is visible. It was shown to people connected to and relatives of the deceased. We got to know that the accused had fled to UP by boarding the Pawan Express. A police team was sent to Prayagraj by flight and they reached the station before the train arrived and caught him on Monday morning,” the officer added. The accused will be brought to Mumbai on Tuesday.

During the investigation, the police found through CCTV footage that the accused was waiting outside the victim’s house. The motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained.