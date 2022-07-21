Mumbai Crime: Man steals expensive bikes on pretext of trial rides, arrested

The Charkop police have solved three such cases and recovered two expensive bikes from the accused

Zubair Irfan Sayyed

A 26-year-old man from Hyderabad was arrested in Mumbai for stealing multiple luxury bikes across the city.

According to the police, the accused, Zubair Irfan Sayyed used to ask people and take their expensive bikes on trial rides and would never return. The Charkop police have solved three such cases and recovered two expensive bikes from him.

Fond of living a luxurious life, Sayyed always dreamt of wearing expensive clothes and riding expensive bikes. He even came to Mumbai from Hyderabad in May to fulfil this dream.

“In May, Sayyed absconded with a Charkop resident’s Trump bike,” said an officer from Charkop. The complainant was going on his bike when Sayyed stopped him and expressed his desire to buy the same bike. He even requested for a trial ride to which the complainant agreed. Sayyed did not return thereafter. The bike cost around Rs 7 lakh, the officer added.

Also read: Three held for mobile phone thefts in Mumbai

On the instructions of senior inspector Manohar Shinde, API Bhushan Thoke, PSI Ramesh Wagchure along with their team began the investigation and got clues about the accused in the Nagapada area and they caught him and recovered the bike.

The accused confessed to two more thefts, one from Bandra and the other from the Oshiwara area. The cops have recovered one KTM bike.

“We have booked and arrested Sayyed under various sections of IPC including cheating. We have recovered two expensive bikes from him which are worth about 15 lakh,” said senior inspector Manohar Shinde.