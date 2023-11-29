Mumbai crime news: Woman critical after jilted lover slits her throat

A 44-year-old man, employed as a driver and residing in Mumbai's Kalachowki area, was arrested after allegedly slashing the throat of a 25-year-old woman

A 44-year-old man, employed as a driver and residing in Mumbai's Kalachowki area, was arrested after allegedly slashing the throat of a 25-year-old woman. The attack reportedly occurred at the woman's Kalachowki residence on Tuesday afternoon, following her rejection of the accused's marriage proposal and subsequent insult.

The victim, who shares her home with two brothers, is currently hospitalized in critical condition at KEM Hospital.

Investigations by the police revealed that the accused and the woman had been in a year-long relationship, during which he consistently expressed a desire to marry her. However, tensions escalated on Monday night, leading to a heated argument in the presence of others, during which the woman insulted the accused. The following day, the accused allegedly entered the woman's house and carried out the brutal assault with a blade.

Despite neighbors responding to the victim's cries for help, the accused managed to flee the scene. The injured woman was swiftly transported to KEM Hospital, where she remains unconscious. A dedicated police team succeeded in apprehending the accused from Parshuram Nagar on Tuesday night.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 307 for attempted murder.

Man found dead in well in Thane

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified man was found in a well in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, civic officials said.

A police official said they suspect it to be a case of suicide and are conducting a probe into it.

Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said they were alerted at 4.57 am about the body being spotted in the well in Shiv Mandir locality of Kapurbawdi area.

Local firemen and the disaster management team rushed to the spot and fished out the body of the man, believed to be in the age group of 45 to 50 years, the official said.

The police sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said. (With inputs from PTI)