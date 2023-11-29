Breaking News
Mumbai cops move court for withdrawal of fake TRP case in which Arnab Goswami is an accused
176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Navi Mumbai: Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai crime news Woman critical after jilted lover slits her throat

Mumbai crime news: Woman critical after jilted lover slits her throat

Updated on: 29 November,2023 01:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A 44-year-old man, employed as a driver and residing in Mumbai's Kalachowki area, was arrested after allegedly slashing the throat of a 25-year-old woman

Mumbai crime news: Woman critical after jilted lover slits her throat

Representational Picture/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai crime news: Woman critical after jilted lover slits her throat
x
00:00

A 44-year-old man, employed as a driver and residing in Mumbai's Kalachowki area, was arrested after allegedly slashing the throat of a 25-year-old woman. The attack reportedly occurred at the woman's Kalachowki residence on Tuesday afternoon, following her rejection of the accused's marriage proposal and subsequent insult.


The victim, who shares her home with two brothers, is currently hospitalized in critical condition at KEM Hospital.


Investigations by the police revealed that the accused and the woman had been in a year-long relationship, during which he consistently expressed a desire to marry her. However, tensions escalated on Monday night, leading to a heated argument in the presence of others, during which the woman insulted the accused. The following day, the accused allegedly entered the woman's house and carried out the brutal assault with a blade.


Despite neighbors responding to the victim's cries for help, the accused managed to flee the scene. The injured woman was swiftly transported to KEM Hospital, where she remains unconscious. A dedicated police team succeeded in apprehending the accused from Parshuram Nagar on Tuesday night.

Also read: Mumbai crime news: Two more arrested in payment gateway fraud case

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 307 for attempted murder.

Man found dead in well in Thane

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified man was found in a well in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, civic officials said.

A police official said they suspect it to be a case of suicide and are conducting a probe into it.

Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said they were alerted at 4.57 am about the body being spotted in the well in Shiv Mandir locality of Kapurbawdi area.

Local firemen and the disaster management team rushed to the spot and fished out the body of the man, believed to be in the age group of 45 to 50 years, the official said.

The police sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said. (With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai crime news Crime News news maharashtra india KEM Hospital

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK