Mumbai Crime: Woman calls suitor to city for marriage, gets him thrashed

Updated on: 09 May,2023 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Victim was pressuring her to elope and marry him in Gujarat, and she wanted to get rid of him

Mumbai Crime: Woman calls suitor to city for marriage, gets him thrashed

Jayshree and her sister Ritu

The Andheri police have arrested two sisters and are on the lookout for three to four men who allegedly assaulted and broke the legs of a 22-year-old man from Ahmedabad. The victim had come to Mumbai after being called by one of the accused women to marry her in court, but instead, was assaulted on a road in Andheri East.


According to the police sources, the women— Jayshree Bairagi, 23, and her sister Ritu, 29—are residents of Andheri East. “An interrogation of the sisters revealed that the Jayshree was supposed to marry the victim and their marriage had been fixed in January, with the consent of their respective families. However, her family broke off the relationship in February, after which she refused to marry him,” said an officer.




The man was unwilling to end the relationship and it is alleged he would repeatedly call her, trying to pressurise her into eloping with him to get married in the Ahmedabad court in Gujarat, said the officer.


Jayshree told the police that she was fed up and wanted to get rid of the victim. “She hatched a plan with the help of Ritu, brother-in-law (Ritu’s husband) Raju and two family friends. Instead of going to Ahmedabad for the court marriage, she called the victim to Mumbai on the pretext of marrying him here,” said the officer.

According to the police, the victim reached Mumbai by train around 5 am on April 23, after making necessary preparations for his wedding. He was received at the station by Jayshree who took him near Hotel Atlas Plaza. “Ritu, Raju and other relatives were waiting at the spot and started assaulting him with bamboo sticks as soon as he arrived,” the officer said, adding that they fled the scene after thrashing him.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 120B and 326. “We began investigations and arrested the sisters. They were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody,” said another officer. The police are on the lookout for the other accused.

April 23
Day of assault

