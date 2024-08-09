Mumbai: Customs, DRI foil bid to smuggle exotic birds from Indonesia

Birds of paradise hidden in luggage at Mumbai airport now receiving care and protection

Exotic birds seized at Mumbai Airport on July 2. File pic

Customs and DRI officials at Mumbai International Airport intercepted passengers arriving from Indonesia last night and found live birds of paradise hidden in their luggage. The birds, being smuggled illegally, are now receiving care, and efforts are underway to return them to their native habitat.

Pawan Sharma, honorary wildlife warden of Thane and president of the NGO RAWW, said, “On Wednesday night, the DRI and Customs intercepted passengers flying from Indonesia to India and discovered live birds of paradise in their baggage, which were being smuggled illegally.”

Sharma also informed mid-day that the birds are currently being stabilised, and the process of deporting them has been initiated. He added, “This is the fourth case in the last three months where attempts to traffic exotic wildlife have been thwarted in coordination with the WCCB.”

On July 2, based on specific intelligence, the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized seven birds (one north island saddleback, two magnificent riflebirds, and four lesser birds of paradise) found concealed in the baggage of the passenger. The passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

An AIU source said, “The birds were being smuggled on a flight from Indonesia to India, hidden in the bags of several individuals. We have apprehended those involved. Arrangements are being made to deport the birds back to their country of origin.”

The source added, “At this stage, we cannot disclose the number of individuals involved or apprehended, as the investigation is ongoing. Revealing this information could alert others connected to this smuggling operation.”

Another source added, “In addition to precious metals and contraband, the smuggling of live exotic species, particularly reptiles like turtles and tortoises, as well as exotic birds, has seen a significant increase. These species fetch a high price in the country due to their rarity and exotic nature.”

Why are these birds trafficked?

Birds of paradise predominantly inhabit the tropical forests of Papua New Guinea, eastern Indonesia and sections of eastern Australia. These areas serve as their natural environments, where they flourish in the lush rainforests and mountainous regions. Renowned for their stunning plumage and intricate courtship rituals, they are more commonly observed in their natural habitats than in captivity. As these birds look beautiful, there is a huge demand for these exotic birds in international pet markets. In India too there is huge demand for these birds.

