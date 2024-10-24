Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Snapchat chats bust key link in assassination case
Mumbai: Borivli police bust Chillar Chor Gang; four arrested
Mumbai: Aarey cattle farms hit by water crisis
Mumbai civic body faces revenue gap, eyes new streams of income
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Customs officers arrest 38 year old foreign national for importing drugs to India

Mumbai Customs officers arrest 38-year-old foreign national for importing drugs to India

Updated on: 24 October,2024 07:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Mumbai Customs officers intercepted a suspicious parcel that arrived at the Foreign Post Office to India on October 3. Upon inspection, the parcel was found containing 20 grams of cocaine and 99 grams of marijuana. The parcel was addressed to a foreign national and was scheduled to be delivered in Goa

Mumbai Customs officers arrest 38-year-old foreign national for importing drugs to India

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai Customs officers arrest 38-year-old foreign national for importing drugs to India
x
00:00

The  Special Postal Investigation Branch (SPIB) of Mumbai Customs has arrested a 38-year-old German national for allegedly importing cocaine and marijuana through an international parcel. The accused has been identified as Alexander Gregor Russer, an IT professional residing in Goa.


According to customs officers, on October 3, SPIB intercepted a suspicious parcel that arrived at the Foreign Post Office (FPO) in India. Upon inspection, the parcel was found containing 20 grams of cocaine and 99 grams of marijuana. The parcel was addressed to a person named Alexander Russer and was scheduled to be delivered near Anjuna Beach, Goa.


After receiving this information, SPIB, with the approval of the Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), created a dummy parcel under section 50A (power to undertake controlled delivery) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This controlled delivery was executed on October 18 and the dummy parcel was delivered to Russer on the address mentioned in the parcel by a postman on Tuesday, after verifying his passport.


During a subsequent search of Russer's residence, officers recovered a dark brown substance resembling hashish from the dining table and more brown-colored substance from the accused himself. During questioning, Russer admitted to consuming hashish once or twice a week.

He was arrested under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act and produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate (Esplanade Court) in Mumbai on Thursday. The court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

The accused's lawyer, Alisha Parekh, told mid-day that the parcel does not belong to her client and was likely sent by someone else to frame him. "My client did not order any such parcel," she stated.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Crime News mumbai crime news mumbai news mumbai goa Narcotics Control Bureau

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK