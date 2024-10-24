The crime branch raided an unused ginning factory, where cotton fibres are separated from cotton seeds, on Mahagaon Road and confiscated 5.5 kg of ephedrine and raw materials worth Rs 2.38 crore, an official said

The Akola Police in Maharashtra seized Rs 2.38 crore worth of ephedrine and raw materials to make the drugs from a disused factory and arrested five persons in connection with it, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

Ephedrine is a central nervous stimulant and is often misused as a recreational drug.

Acting on inputs, the crime branch recently raided an unused ginning factory, where cotton fibres are separated from cotton seeds, on Mahagaon Road and confiscated 5.5 kg of ephedrine and raw materials worth Rs 2.38 crore, an official said, as per the PTI.

Five persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the drug business, an official said.

Police said the factory had started producing the drug after October 15 and was still to ship out its first consignment. One of the accused, Adil Mohammad Shameem Ansari (36) was named in some police cases in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh said they are trying to ascertain where the drug was intended to be delivered.

Students buy key chemical compounds to make methamphetamine in own 'lab' in Tamil Nadu, held

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a post graduate student in chemistry and four engineering students, with the help of two others, came together to manufacture methamphetamine and market it and they were arrested before they could succeed in their attempt, police said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

While they tried to make the drug in a makeshift 'lab,' set up in the residence of one of the seven students here, they made their parents believe that they were involved in academic research as part of their studies, as per the PTI.

They procured the main chemical compounds that go into the making of methamphetamine under the guise of academic research and had managed to raise about Rs 3 lakh for the purpose of procurement and related activities.

Based on a tip-off, narcotics intelligence sleuths arrested the seven men which includes five students aged between 21 and 23 besides two others and one of them was 38-year old. Also, about 250 gram of methamphetamine, mobile phones, a weighing scale and lab equipment were seized, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)