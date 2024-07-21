Two Santacruz cops were accused of meddling in case involving sand mafia members with political links

Sand mafia members Balwant Sinh Jadeja, Ashok Sinh Jadeja, Imran Rauma and Shivubha Gadhvi

Listen to this article Mumbai: Enquiry expedited, Santacruz sr inspector yet to turn up x 00:00

The departmental enquiry (DE) against Santacruz Senior Inspector Rajendra Kane and Crime PI Amar Patil has been expedited by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mahesh Mugutrao. Over the past week, several individuals, including police officials, have recorded their statements as part of the ongoing DE. However, Kane has yet to appear before ACP Mugutrao to give his statement.

“Last week, Crime PI Patil appeared before ACP Mugutrao and recorded his statement regarding the allegations against him. In contrast, Senior Inspector Kane has not complied with the directive to cooperate with the ACP in the ongoing departmental inquiry,” a senior official at the Additional Commissioner of Police (West Region) told mid-day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those who have already recorded their statements are complainant Mahesh Gami, Santacruz Sub-Inspector Sharad Landge, two constables who travelled to Gujarat to arrest the accused, one police officer from Santacruz, and Crime PI Amar Patil.

Complainant Mahesh Gami at Kalanagar, Bandra East on July 7. Pic/Satej Shinde ; (right) Senior Inspector Rajendra Kane

A key aspect of the inquiry is the April 22 meeting involving politicians and Rajendra Kane, during which the complainant, Mahesh Gami, was reportedly pressured to withdraw the FIR against the accused in an extortion case. This meeting is critical as the Call Data Records (CDRs) of the prime accused indicate his presence near the Santacruz police station, with Kane allegedly aware of his whereabouts, while the investigating officer PSI Sharad Landge was not informed. “Instead of notifying the IO to arrest the prime accused, Balwant Sinh Jadeja, Kane continued pressuring me to withdraw the FIR. This is why he has been avoiding giving his statement,” said Mahesh Gami.

Kane, when contacted, claimed, “I recorded my statement before ACP on Saturday. The allegations against me are false. The complainant is misleading you.”

However, police sources indicated that Kane is not adhering to orders from senior officials. “He is unnecessarily delaying the departmental inquiry because his name has been recommended for a President's award. If he is found guilty, it will create a significant issue,” said a source.

The DE was initiated by Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roushan following allegations by Landge. Landge, investigating an extortion case involving a politically-backed Gujarat-based sand mafia, claimed that Kane and Patil were interfering and trying to weaken the case.

Mahesh Gami, a 24-year-old cloth merchant, had filed an extortion case on April 18 against four individuals—Balwant Sinh Jadeja, Ashok Sinh Jadeja, Shivubha Gadhvi, and Imran Rauma—under Sections 386, 506(2), 504, 115, and 120(b) of the Indian Penal Code at the Santacruz police station.

Gami alleged that he initially submitted his complaint on March 16 but faced hindrance from Kane, who allegedly told him that his complaint letter would be returned and that he could go wherever he wanted. “This was shocking as my life was under threat and a senior inspector was siding with the accused,” Gami said.

Gami described how, despite the FIR being registered under the direction of DCP, he was pressured to withdraw the case during a meeting on April 22. “After the FIR was registered, two politicians walked to Kane’s cabin where I was also called to join them,” Gami recalled.

“The moment I entered the cabin of senior inspector at Santacruz police station, Kane said ‘tere ko charbi jyada hai abhi bhi…’,” Gami added.

Midday has learned that both these politicians supported the four accused who were booked in an extortion case.

ACP Mugutrao has recorded Mahesh Gami’s statement for the ongoing departmental inquiry. Gami described how Senior Inspector Kane initially obstructed his FIR registration and later pressured him to withdraw the case against the accused who had threatened him and his family.

Gami stated, “After the meeting on April 22, I saw Balwant in a car parked near Santacruz. This indicates that Kane was aware of Balwant’s presence in the area because both the politicians and Balwant were at the police station that night.”

He argued that Kane should be suspended immediately, asserting, “Had Balwant been arrested on April 22, I wouldn’t have been assaulted on May 16. I had to seek treatment from multiple hospitals due to Kane’s inaction.”

Gami demanded a prompt and fair investigation, saying, “I want strict action against both Kane and Patil.” He added that after the case was transferred to Amar Patil, he received no updates and that the Bandra police have failed to seize the weapons. Gami expressed fear for his safety, noting, “I am scared to return to my village as the goons are still roaming free and I have yet to recover the R3 lakh extorted from me.”

Apr 22

Day meeting involving politicians and Rajendra Kane occurred