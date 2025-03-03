Breaking News
Mumbai: 13-year-old boy kills 6-year-old cousin because he ‘felt unloved’
Mumbai: BEST staring at a small buses crisis
Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: No cold war in my govt, says CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Man rents cars, mortgages them to fund lavish lifestyle
Mumbai: BMC’s property tax collection hits three-year high at Rs 5069.77 crore
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Father strangles infant daughter to death in Ghatkopar arrested

Mumbai: Father strangles infant daughter to death in Ghatkopar, arrested

Updated on: 03 March,2025 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Police say accused, unemployed for eight years, used rope of cradle to murder girl; according to police, the couple had visited the hospital a few months ago to abort the girl child

Mumbai: Father strangles infant daughter to death in Ghatkopar, arrested

The police arrested the accused on Sunday. Representation pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Father strangles infant daughter to death in Ghatkopar, arrested
x
00:00

The Pant Nagar police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly strangling his four-month-old daughter to death. Police said the incident took place around 11.45 pm on Saturday in Ghatkopar’s Kamraj Nagar.


“We received a call from the Rajawadi Hospital and were informed that a four-month-old girl was brought dead. Medical examination revealed strangulation marks on her neck. The girl’s parents had brought her to the hospital,” said an officer from Pant Nagar police station.


“Initially, the father denied his involvement; but later confessed upon being interrogated. The accused strangled the infant with the cradle rope. He was arrested based on his statement,” the officer added.


During interrogation, the accused said that he was unemployed for eight years and already had two sons. “The family had financial constraints. The wife of the accused worked as a house help,” said the officer.

The victim’s mother said that she was unaware of the incident. “Before going to work, I breastfed my daughter. When I reached home and went to see her, she wasn’t moving or responding. We all rushed to the hospital with her. I was shocked when the doctors told me that she had marks on her neck, and my husband was later arrested,” the 36-year-old woman told mid-day.

According to police, the couple had visited the hospital a few months ago to abort the girl child. “The accused had insisted he did not want a third child. But, since the mother was five months into her pregnancy, the doctors said abortion was not possible,” the police said. The accused has been charged with murder.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police ghatkopar mumbai crime news mumbai news mumbai murder case

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK