Police say accused, unemployed for eight years, used rope of cradle to murder girl; according to police, the couple had visited the hospital a few months ago to abort the girl child

The police arrested the accused on Sunday. Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Father strangles infant daughter to death in Ghatkopar, arrested x 00:00

The Pant Nagar police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly strangling his four-month-old daughter to death. Police said the incident took place around 11.45 pm on Saturday in Ghatkopar’s Kamraj Nagar.

“We received a call from the Rajawadi Hospital and were informed that a four-month-old girl was brought dead. Medical examination revealed strangulation marks on her neck. The girl’s parents had brought her to the hospital,” said an officer from Pant Nagar police station.

“Initially, the father denied his involvement; but later confessed upon being interrogated. The accused strangled the infant with the cradle rope. He was arrested based on his statement,” the officer added.

During interrogation, the accused said that he was unemployed for eight years and already had two sons. “The family had financial constraints. The wife of the accused worked as a house help,” said the officer.

The victim’s mother said that she was unaware of the incident. “Before going to work, I breastfed my daughter. When I reached home and went to see her, she wasn’t moving or responding. We all rushed to the hospital with her. I was shocked when the doctors told me that she had marks on her neck, and my husband was later arrested,” the 36-year-old woman told mid-day.

According to police, the couple had visited the hospital a few months ago to abort the girl child. “The accused had insisted he did not want a third child. But, since the mother was five months into her pregnancy, the doctors said abortion was not possible,” the police said. The accused has been charged with murder.