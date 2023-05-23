Mumbai: Four held for assaulting cop who asked them to stop consuming alcohol

According to the police official, four men entered the Jankalyan Nagar society at Malwani in suburban Malad on Monday night and started drinking alcohol. After a resident complained to the police control room, constable Kailash More, who was on a patrol in the area, reached the spot and asked the four to stop consuming liquor

Representational Pic

A group of four people was arrested after they allegedly assaulted a Mumbai police constable who asked them to stop drinking on the premises of a housing society, an official told the PTI on Tuesday.

However, the men got into an argument with the policeman and assaulted him, the official said. More's colleagues then reached the spot and took the four to the Malwani police station.

Two of the four men have a criminal past and one of them was earlier externed from their jurisdiction, he added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, atleast four persons were injured in a clash between two groups over a dispute at a pre-wedding function in Maharashtra's Thane district, police told the PTI on Tuesday.

Offences have been registered against seven people from the two sides following the incident which took place at Anjur Phata in Bhiwandi area on Saturday night, an official from Narpoli police station said.

A 'haldi' celebration on the eve of a marriage function was underway where people were dancing. One of the revellers dashed against another person, leading to a wordy duel and later a clash between two groups at the function, he said.

Members from the two sides allegedly attacked each other iron rods, knives and sticks, causing injuries to four persons from the rival groups, he said.

The two sides later lodged police complaints against each other.

The police have registered offences under relevant provisions against seven persons from the two groups, the official said, adding no arrest has been made so far.

(with PTI inputs)