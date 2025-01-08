The incident took place on Monday night when a man and his nephew carrying a bag containing gold ornaments of Rs 42.27 lakh were going on a two-wheeler

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: GPS chip on jewellery bag helps police nab 2 persons for firing and robbery x 00:00

The officials said that a GPS tracking chip attached to a bag of ornaments and CCTV footage have helped police arrest two persons in connection with an incident of firing and robbery near a hospital in south Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place on Monday night when a man and his nephew carrying a bag containing gold ornaments of Rs 42.27 lakh were going on a two-wheeler, an official said on Tuesday.

While they were on P D'Mello Road near St George Hospital, four unidentified persons stopped them and beaten them up, he said, reported PTI.

One of the accused allegedly opened fire at the duo and fled with his associates after snatching the bag containing the gold ornaments, the official said.

The man's nephew received serious bullet injuries on his leg, he said.

After receiving information about the armed robbery, senior police officials visited the spot, and based on the man's complaint, a case was registered against the unidentified attackers and multiple teams were formed to nab them, the official said, reported PTI.

A GPS chip attached to the bag of ornaments and analysis of the CCTV footage of the area led the police to apprehend one of the robbers near Lokmanya Tilak Marg in the early hours of Tuesday, he said without elaborating, reported PTI.

Another person was nabbed from Dongri area in south Mumbai and police recovered the ornaments valued at Rs 16.50 lakh from the accused, the official said.

Search was on for the two other culprits, the police added.

Two held from UP for firing, robbery at jewellery shop in Thane district

Two persons have been arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly opening fire in a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Thane district last month and killing a salesman, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The Uttar Pradesh police's special task force traced the accused to Koshimbi and apprehended them on Sunday, an official said.

The accused, Sashank alias Sonu Balram Mishra (32) and Tousif Alam Kabiruddin Siddiqui (35), were allegedly involved in the shooting at a jewellery store in Shahapur on December 21, 2024, he said, reported PTI.

District Superintendent of Police D S Swamy said two motorcycle-borne men entered the jewellery shop on December 21, around 9 pm, and opened fire in a bid to rob the place.

They shot a salesman and decamped with a bag of valuables, he said.

A case under sections 103(1) (murder), 109(1) (attempted murder), 312 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with a deadly weapon) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita was registered against the duo, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)