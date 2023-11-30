Mumbai: History sheeter arrested after filmy-style chase

The accused, identified as Shahdab Makrani, is a known offender with multiple cases, including drug peddling, attempted murder, and extortion

Accused Shahdab Makrani

The MHB police apprehended a 26-year-old individual with a history of criminal activities after a rooftop chase in the Dahisar slums on Wednesday night. The accused, identified as Shahdab Makrani, is a known offender with multiple cases, including drug peddling, attempted murder, and extortion, in Dahisar East and West localities.

He was absconding in multiple cases registered against him in the MHB police station. Under the guidance of DCP Ajaykumar Bansal, senior inspector Sudhir Kudalkar, API Suryakant Pawar, PSI Akhilesh Bombe, and Sandeep Gorde, the police were searching for him since receiving information about Makrani in the Ganpatpatil area. Makrani evaded them by climbing onto the rooftops of houses and running on asbestos sheets in the dark.

"The police team gave chase, but he disappeared in the dark. We searched from one roof to another of the houses, and finally, we caught him hiding under the 'tadpatri' on the roof of one house," said an officer from MHB.

"Makrani was wanted for assaulting a police officer during a previous arrest involving drugs, and he has also been implicated in an attempted murder case. We recovered a 'Chopper' from his possession. He was booked, arrested, and produced before the court. He has been remanded in police custody," the officer added.