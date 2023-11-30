Breaking News
Maharashtra: Pune crime branch arrests two accomplices in drug lord’s escape
Mumbai: Constable struggling to raise Rs 6L to pay injured son’s medical bills
Mumbai: BMC continues to eye pvt hospitals for interim facility
Mumbai crime news: Arrests surge to 11 in baby selling racket
Mumbai: Green toll for vehicles using Aarey Road soon
Mumbai: Five Chembur homes collapse due to LPG cylinder blast
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai History sheeter arrested after filmy style chase

Mumbai: History sheeter arrested after filmy-style chase

Updated on: 30 November,2023 07:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The accused, identified as Shahdab Makrani, is a known offender with multiple cases, including drug peddling, attempted murder, and extortion

Mumbai: History sheeter arrested after filmy-style chase

Accused Shahdab Makrani

Listen to this article
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested after filmy-style chase
x
00:00

The MHB police apprehended a 26-year-old individual with a history of criminal activities after a rooftop chase in the Dahisar slums on Wednesday night. The accused, identified as Shahdab Makrani, is a known offender with multiple cases, including drug peddling, attempted murder, and extortion, in Dahisar East and West localities.


He was absconding in multiple cases registered against him in the MHB police station. Under the guidance of DCP Ajaykumar Bansal, senior inspector Sudhir Kudalkar, API Suryakant Pawar, PSI Akhilesh Bombe, and Sandeep Gorde, the police were searching for him since receiving information about Makrani in the Ganpatpatil area. Makrani evaded them by climbing onto the rooftops of houses and running on asbestos sheets in the dark.


"The police team gave chase, but he disappeared in the dark. We searched from one roof to another of the houses, and finally, we caught him hiding under the 'tadpatri' on the roof of one house," said an officer from MHB.


"Makrani was wanted for assaulting a police officer during a previous arrest involving drugs, and he has also been implicated in an attempted murder case. We recovered a 'Chopper' from his possession. He was booked, arrested, and produced before the court. He has been remanded in police custody," the officer added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dahisar mumbai mumbai news maharashtra mumbai police news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK